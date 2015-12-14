ALTON - The Ortho-Skeletones from Alton Orthopedic Clinic on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus were the top team fund raisers at the annual Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run held Dec. 5 in downtown Alton. Team members included, left to right, Paul and Mary Stuart, Sasha Landers, Deb Nasello, Talia Farrell, and Dr. John Stirton with three of his children Mary, Anna and James. Dr. Stirton is an orthopedic surgeon on staff at AMH. The Alton Jingle Bell Run raised more than $38,000, with more than 400 participants. The Rehab Reindeers from the AMH Human Motion Institute were third on the team fund raising page with $1,258. A total of 155 people were on AMH teams and raised a combined $8,373.

