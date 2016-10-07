AMH helps in the community Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Left to right, Alton Memorial Hospital president Dave Braasch, Matt Flick (Wound Care Center) and Brian Liedtke (Security) help do some painting at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. AMH senior leadership and managers spent a day volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club on Sept. 22, helping with painting, weeding and striping the parking lot. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending