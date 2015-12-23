Thanks to the sponsorship support of Alton Memorial Hospital and fund raising efforts by staff members, this year’s Metro East STEP OUT: Walk to Stop Diabetes raised more than $151,000 --topping last year’s record amount. The result placed it among the most successful walks in the nation and surpassed the fund raising goal set by the Association.

Rawnie Berry, ADA manager for the St. Louis area, recently presented Debbie Turpin, Lisa James and Rusty Ingram of Alton Memorial Hospital with a certificate of recognition for their contributions to the success of the walk. With the help of Alton Memorial Hospital, this year’s Metro East ‘Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes’ has raised $151,165.72. Never in the history of the event has this much been raised.

“A significant part of day-of-event experience is due to the role Alton Memorial Hospital plays as sponsor of the Health and Wellness Tent, where walk participants receive free A1c, blood glucose, and blood pressure screenings,” Berry said. “We are sincerely grateful for their continued support.”

Today, there are more than 29 million American who live with diabetes. While an estimated 29 million have been diagnosed, a staggering 8.1 million people are unaware that they have the disease. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.

