ALTON, IL – Many thanks to the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary for its purchase of 16 new Staxi transport chairs (14 regular sizes with a weight limit of 500 pounds and two "Ranger" chairs with a weight limit of 800 pounds). Funds for the chairs came from this year's "Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew" fundraiser held Sept. 7 at the Loading Dock in Grafton.

The chairs are located in two rows just behind the half wall as you enter the Duncan Wing lobby from the visitor's parking lot side. AMH volunteers will be happy to transport patients where they need to go using the chairs.

The chairs have a handle that needs to be squeezed to make the wheelchairs move forward, and then let go to stop. The arms can be lifted and moved out of the way to make it easier for patients to get into the chair from the side, if needed.

The footrests can be moved up and down but are non-removable.

The chairs are mainly for registration, so they need to be returned to registration when they are finished transporting patients.

