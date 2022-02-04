ALTON — The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the AMH café meeting rooms. An extra hour has been added at the start to accommodate more donors.

To register, go to www.redcrossblood.org and then type AltonMemorial at the top right under “Find a Blood Drive,” or contact Dave Whaley in AMH Public Relations at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@

Donors who come to give blood at a Red Cross blood drive during the month of February will receive a $10

The Red Cross is going through a blood shortage not seen in at least 10 years, so please consider giving.

