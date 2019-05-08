Congratulations to Judy Sibert (center) of Alton Memorial Hospital's Surgical Care Unit, and recently of the Intermediate Care Unit, who is the May Employee of the Month. A co-worker said that “Judy is the definition of a team player. She is always willing to help others and she does it with a smile on her face. She takes her time while talking or caring for each of her patients just as she would for a member of her own family. She treats everyone -- patients, families, and co-workers -- with respect. I know that when I am working with Judy, my patients and I are going to have a good day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Bost Announces He Will Host Pro-Life Leader As Guest For Trump's Joint Address
Mar 3, 2025
Alton's Tiana Gipson Discusses Ambitious Dual Campaigns In 2025 Elections
Mar 28, 2025
SIUE’s Kelly N. Gable, PharmD, Among AAPP’s Premier Psychiatric Pharmacists
5 days ago
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and Alton Roundtable Invites Disability Community to Speak about Proposed Cuts to Medicaid
Mar 20, 2025
Local Aesthetic Physician Speaks at International Medical Show in Miami  
Mar 25, 2025

 