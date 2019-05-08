AMH Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Congratulations to Judy Sibert (center) of Alton Memorial Hospital's Surgical Care Unit, and recently of the Intermediate Care Unit, who is the May Employee of the Month. A co-worker said that “Judy is the definition of a team player. She is always willing to help others and she does it with a smile on her face. She takes her time while talking or caring for each of her patients just as she would for a member of her own family. She treats everyone -- patients, families, and co-workers -- with respect. I know that when I am working with Judy, my patients and I are going to have a good day.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending