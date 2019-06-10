ALTON – The Digestive Health Center at Alton Memorial Hospital has earned a five-star award from national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants Inc. (PRC).

The presentation was made during the recent 2019 Excellence in Healthcare Conference in Indianapolis.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions on the 2018 Outpatient Endoscopy Services Normative Database.

“The Digestive Health team works very well together, like a well-oiled machine,” said Amy Toenyes, manager of the DHC at Alton Memorial. “I have some amazing employees who have worked in this department for several years. The knowledge base of the nursing staff is outstanding and their attention to detail is what helps make the care excellent. They work very well with our physicians to make sure that our patients get the best care possible.”

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of the staff and physicians in the Digestive Health Center. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

The Digestive Health Center offers a full range of diagnostic tests to uncover stomach and intestinal disorders, and provide therapeutic procedures for treatment. For more information or to schedule an appointment with a gastroenterologist, call 618-463-7874.

“It is an honor to recognize Alton Memorial Hospital and the Digestive Health Center with this Excellence in Healthcare Award for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in health care. Alton Memorial has shown its commitment to making the hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to be treated.”

Professional Research Consultants Inc. is a national health care market research company. For more than 35 years, PRC has facilitated millions of interviews, delivered insightful reports and provided customized research solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. Services measure community perceptions, brand positions, patient experience, physician alignment and engagement, and employee engagement. PRC is also a certified vendor for government-mandated CAHPS surveys and has partnered with more than 400 communities across the U.S. to conduct Community Health Needs Assessments.

