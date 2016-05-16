ALTON - A proper diet is a key to living a healthier life, not only in treating existing health conditions but also to prevent developing those conditions.

Naomi Ward is the outpatient dietitian at Alton Memorial Hospital and can help you get your diet in order. Naomi works closely with diabetes educator Lisa James and can show you how what you eat can help avoid or decrease symptoms of diabetes as well as complications like kidney disease, wounds that won't heal, amputations, blindness/retinopathy, neuropathy and impotence.

Outpatient nutrition information is available one on one with Naomi or as part of support groups led by Naomi and Lisa.

“If you have a family history of diabetes, you are at risk of this disease,” Naomi said. “We have diabetic group classes twice weekly (Wednesdays and Thursdays in room G-252 on the Ground Floor of the AMH Olin Wing) where you can learn more. We even have an evening class for those needing late hours after work.”

Naomi also sees patients with other conditions, including heart disease, renal disease, obesity, malnutrition/ underweight/failure to thrive, Crohn's disease and gout.

For more information about diabetes management, contact Lisa James, RN, CDE, at 618-463-7526. Naomi can be reached at 618-463-7742. Her office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both are located on the ground floor of the AMH Olin Wing, just inside the Olin Wing entrance (orange awning across the parking lot from valet parking). Lisa is in Room G-267 and Naomi is next door in Room G-261.

To make an appointment to meet with Naomi and/or Lisa, please call 618-463-7647. You will also need a physician referral/order faxed to 618-463-7197 for nutritional counseling and/or the diabetes group classes.

Type 2 Diabetes Symptoms

Tiredness

Blurred vision

Cuts and sores that do not heal

Dry, itchy skin

Infections (or the same infection keeps coming back)

Numbness and tingling in the feet or hands

Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms

Frequent urination

Increased thirst

Increased hunger

Unexplained weight loss

