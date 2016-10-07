AMH awesome employees Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL - Alton Memorial Hospital has “Awesome” cards available for patients and employees to fill out in recognition of AMH employees going above and beyond the call of duty. Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701. Awesome card recipients from the third quarter attended a reception on Oct. 3 and were recognized by AMH senior leadership. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending