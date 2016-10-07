Front row, left to right, are Jamie Goss, Krista Camp, Susie Young, Shannon Dorks, Judy Sibert and Elisa Fessler. Back row, left to right, are Gwen Schoenemann, Travis Moore, Amy Toenyes, Randy Staton, James Pesnell and Nathan Mike.

ALTON, IL - Alton Memorial Hospital has “Awesome” cards available for patients and employees to fill out in recognition of AMH employees going above and beyond the call of duty. Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701. Awesome card recipients from the third quarter attended a reception on Oct. 3 and were recognized by AMH senior leadership.

