Isle of Skye, ScotlandALTON – Anyone interested in the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary’s tour of Scotland this fall is invited to participate in a virtual presentation with the travel agent at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 2. The trip is scheduled for Sept. 18-27, 2022, but must be booked by March 12.

Please go to the link below to register for the Feb. 2 meeting. After registering, you will receive an email with directions on how to log in for the meeting, which will include information about pricing, locations, and other features.

Click HERE for the Zoom link.

The trip also includes an optional three-night pre-tour extension in London and an optional two-night post-tour extension in Dublin.

For more information, contact Mary Norman at 618-433-6684 or mary.norman@bjc.org.

