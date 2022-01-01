ALTON - The first baby born at Alton Memorial Hospital in 2022, is Cecelia Quinn Wittman, pictured here with her mother, Josephine Wittman. Cecelia was born at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, and was delivered by Dr. Geoffrey Turner.

Dylan and Josephine’s daughter was born 18¼ inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: