AMH Announces First Baby Of 2022
January 1, 2022 2:56 PM January 4, 2022 9:41 AM
ALTON - The first baby born at Alton Memorial Hospital in 2022, is Cecelia Quinn Wittman, pictured here with her mother, Josephine Wittman. Cecelia was born at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, and was delivered by Dr. Geoffrey Turner.
Dylan and Josephine’s daughter was born 18¼ inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz.
