ALTON - An Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance near Seminary and Brown in Alton was crushed by a tree, Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said Friday morning.

"It fell on the cab of the vehicle," the fire chief said. "Both the driver and the EMT on the passenger side are OK. Both are Alton Memorial employees."

Sebold said at 3301 Myrtle (off North Rodgers) a large tree fell on a fourplex, displacing as many as 10 residents.

Chief Sebold said it destroyed the trusses and the building may not be salvageable.

East Elementary has been reported to be without power this morning. Jen Tackett reports there are limbs everywhere and one struck a power line outside the school. One limb blocked College near Alby in Alton.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian said it was typical damage associated with severe weather for the Godfrey area.

"We had a few calls for trees and powerlines down - including a large tree which snapped in front of the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion on Godfrey Road."

Wendie Bennett Hosmer said a tree was down and many shingles missing out on Wendle Road.

Story is developing... If you have photos you wish to show from the storm or any information of damage, e-mail news@riverbender.com or visit the Riverbender.com Facebook page and post there.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

