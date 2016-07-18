MADISON COUNTY - America's Central Port Board of Commissioners appointed Dr. Charles E. King, Jr. as the new Board Chairman of the Port District for a one-year term at the Annual Meeting held Monday, July 11.

Dr. King replaces outgoing Chairman, John Hamm III, Mayor of Madison, IL., who remains on the Board of Commissioners.

Significant projects during Hamm's tenure as Chairman the Port District include the completion of construction of the $50 million Madison Harbor; the largest project the Port has undertaken since its inception, the groundbreaking of an advanced chemical processing plant, and the groundbreaking of a bulk storage facility to support the new harbor.

Dr. King thanked Mayor Hamm and presented him with a plaque commemorating his service to the Port District.

"On behalf of the Port Board of Commissioners and staff at America's Central Port, I would like to thank Mayor Hamm for his leadership and guidance during his time as Chairman," said Dr. Charles E. King, Jr. "The Port District has focused on job growth and transportation investments, and I plan to continue that mission," King said.

Other appointments at the annual meeting included Mayor Tyrone Echols of Venice, IL as Secretary and Mayor Brant Walker of Alton, IL as Treasurer.

