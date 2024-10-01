BELLEVILLE — The American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated U.S. water and wastewater utility company, along with Illinois American Water, announced today that applications are now being accepted for the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Grant. Through this program, funding will be provided to community organizations and schools for the purpose of advancing inclusion, diversity and equity related initiatives within communities across Illinois.

“Illinois American Water is committed to fostering inclusion, diversity and equity not only in the workplace, but also in the communities we serve,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. “By focusing on meaningful partnerships which support inclusion, diversity and equity, we can help make a difference for our customers – our friends and neighbors. This is important to us as a company, as well as to our employees who deliver critical water and wastewater services across Illinois.”

Applications for the 2024 grant cycle are now open and will be accepted through November 1, 2024. More information about these grants and how to apply can be found here . Deadline to apply is November 1, 2024. Online applications be found on the company’s website under the News & Community tab.

The grant program provides financial assistance to support organizations and schools seeking to develop and implement programs, training or community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion, diversity and equity in the community. To qualify for a grant, the organization, project or event must:

Be located within Illinois American Water’s service area.

Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.

Promote inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) in the community the organization serves.

Applicant must be classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity or K-12 public school, college or university.

To date, Illinois American Water awarded over $40,000 in Inclusion, Diversity & Equity grants.

Losli added, “American Water recognizes that all employees, communities and partners are beautifully different. We’re stronger because we have different experiences, ideas, backgrounds and viewpoints. This grant program helps us to leverage our unique perspectives to make us stronger as a company and allows us to better serve our customers.”

The grant program is made possible by funding from the American Water Charitable Foundation, as part of its State Strategic Grant Program. This initiative focuses on high-impact projects within the pillars of Water, People, and Communities, aiming to foster positive change across American Water’s national footprint.

For more information about the company’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity, Illinois American Water’s 2023 Inclusion & Diversity Annual Report filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission can be viewed here . American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report can be found online by visiting here .

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf .

