BELLEVILLE – The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., along with Illinois American Water, announced today it is now accepting applications for its inaugural Hydration Station Grant Program from eligible organizations within its service areas.

This new initiative aims to boost confidence and trust in tap water and reduce single-use plastic waste by providing sustainable hydration options in public spaces.

“We’re committed to providing access to clean, safe and reliable water service,” stated Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water. “Through funding provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, this program is designed to make safe and healthy hydration with tap water more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship.”

Selected recipients will receive funding to purchase reusable water bottle filling stations, enhancing public access to sustainable water sources. Eligible facilities must be a 501(c)(3) organization, K-12 public school, college or university located within Illinois American Water’s service territory and be open to the public. Recipients will be responsible for installation and associated costs.

Funding for the Hydration Station Grant Program will be provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, as part of its State Strategic Grant Program, focused on high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water’s national footprint. State Strategic grants are part of the Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focused on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

For more information and to apply, visit the Hydration Station Grant Program page of Illinois American Water’s website. Deadline to apply is June 20, 2025.

