BUZZ MAGAZINE - This Veterans Day marks the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication. Polished black granite was selected for the 70 inscribed panels so visitors can see their reflection in the names, connecting the living to the lost. The names of lost service members are listed in chronological order by the date of their casualty, and they begin and end at the center where the walls meet. Having the names begin at the center is meant to form a circle symbolizing the completion of the war. Unfortunately, too many lives were “unofficially” lost after the war due to exposure-related illnesses, agent orange, and the psychological trauma from war.

Since many cannot make the trek to Washington DC to view the memorial, Truck Centers, Inc. in Troy will be hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT ) Traveling Vietnam Wall this month at their training center, 2376 Formosa Road, Troy.

The AVTT Vietnam Wall was created to honor the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War and to bring healing to communities, and to those who cannot make the journey to Washington, D.C. on October 20-23, 2022. The wall is an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. It stands 8’ tall at the apex, spans 360’ in length, and is the largest traveling tribute in the nation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The memorial wall will be open to the public and an opening ceremony will take place on October 20th at 5:45 p.m. and close on October 23rd at 1 p.m. The wall will be accessible 24 hours a day with online name locator resources, and a locator booth will be available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information about the traveling wall at Truck Centers, Inc. visit the event Facebook page at facebook.com/events /757149908855610/?ref-newsfeed or call Amanda Hornacek, Executive Assistant at 618-414-5142. There are 58,318 reasons to mark your calendars to visit the AVTT Vietnam Memorial Wall at Truck Centers, Inc - that’s how many names are on the memorial.

ABOUT TRUCK CENTERS, INC

For over 50 years, three generations have led Truck Centers, Inc. from a single-store dealership into our current network of ten, full-service dealerships and two auxiliary locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri proudly representing the Freightliner and Western Star brands. Our team has remained dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service in an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and a communal spirit of giving back.

This story originally ran in the October issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.