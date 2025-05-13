GODFREY – After two years, Lewis and Clark Community College is bringing back a credit course in American Sign Language (ASL) this fall.

The course, Basic Communication 1 (SIGN 165-60) is designed to introduce students to ASL and its cultural aspects. Students are introduced to approximately 300 ASL vocabulary items, fingerspelling and certain grammatical features. Upon completion of the course, students will have developed beginning conversational skills for interaction with Deaf individuals.

“I am thrilled that we are once again able to offer our ASL class at Lewis and Clark,” said Randy Gallaher, Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and IT. “This course not only equips students with the tools to communicate but also opens the doors to meaningful connections within the Deaf community."

Instructor Amy Miller has a wealth of experience in ASL interpreting and education. Most recently, she served as a lead interpreter at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the vice president for the Special District Visual Language Specialist Association and as an adjunct professor for ASL/interpreting courses at William Woods University. She has also served as an educational interpreter for Special School District in St. Louis, a supervisor for Deaf services at St. Louis Community College, and a manager of interpreting for the Deaf Empowerment Awareness Foundation, Inc., among other roles.

She has a master’s degree from Capella University and a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She holds a certificate in interpreting from John A. Logan College.

This fully transferable course will meet on Monday nights from 6-8:40 p.m. on the college’s Godfrey Campus. It is worth 3 credit hours.

Learning ASL can open doors to careers in education, healthcare, social services and interpretation, and can help candidates stand out from the crowd when applying for jobs.

“If you’re looking for a class that’s fun, meaningful, and connects you with a whole new community, this opportunity is for you,” Miller said. “It will expand your mind and your world at the same time.”

Registration is currently open for Fall 2025. Current students can make an appointment with their advisor, enroll within Self Service, or contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

Prospective students should visit www.lc.edu and click “Apply Now.”

