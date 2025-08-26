ST. LOUIS -The American Red Cross transitioned the location of its shelter for those impacted by the explosion Monday in North St. Louis County to: Faith Church, 5320 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63034

A water main break affected the original shelter that Red Cross opened Monday afternoon at Saint Angela Merici, 3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63034. Approximately 20 people came to the shelter for dinner, but no one stayed overnight. This location is now closed.

Individuals affected by the explosion are encouraged to come to the new shelter location for water, meals, snacks, resources and a safe place to stay overnight. Individuals do not have to stay overnight at shelters. Individuals affected can also call 1-800-RED-CROSSfor assistance or download the Red Cross Emergency app for shelter updates and resources.

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.

The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with the community, government, and emergency management officials to determine assistance needed.

How you can help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected.

To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org.

