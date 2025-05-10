ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis in partnership with Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc., will offer two free disaster preparedness classes on May 15, 2025. The Red Cross team will present “Be Red Cross Ready! for Severe Storms,” from 1–2 p.m. and Hands-Only CPR Training from 2–3 p.m. Both sessions will be held in classrooms on the second floor of the Urban League office at 1408 Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, Mo., 63113.

“Preparing for disasters and emergencies is an important part of keeping our families and communities safe and ready for unplanned events,” said LaKricia Cox Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “We are excited to work with community partners such as Urban League to promote preparedness within the St. Louis community.”

Be Red Cross Ready! for Severe Storms 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The Be Red Cross Ready! for Severe Storms presentation addresses the difference between watches and warnings and how to prepare for different weather events including floods, tornadoes and earthquakes. The Red Cross Emergency app will be highlighted. Designed with accessibility in mind, this app provides preparedness information as well as guidance for during and after a disaster. It may be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

Hands-Only CPR 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Many people who survive a cardiac emergency are helped by a bystander. This presentation teaches individuals how to perform Hands-Only CPR and give lifesaving care which can help gain precious time for a person experiencing a cardiac event until professional responders arrive.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

