ST. LOUIS, MO (July 10, 2025)—The American Red Cross shelter located at Crossroads College Prep School, 500 DeBaliviere Ave. in St. Louis, will close at noon on Friday, July 11.

Since opening, Crossroads was one of several shelters the Red Cross opened that served as a vital resource for individuals and families displaced by the May 16th tornado. Red Cross Shelter Transition Teams are working closely with all remaining families in the shelter to ensure everyone has a safe and appropriate house solution prior to the closure of the shelter.

During the peak of the disaster response at the latter part of May and beginning of June, we had five shelters open serving nearly 260 people. Over the course of the response, since May 16th, we have served 912 different individuals in our shelters. That represents 510 families.

In addition, Red Cross has provided help to individuals who our partner, Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc., has supported with housing solutions. Urban League is continuing to provide hotel rooms for those in need. Red Cross teams have been supporting those individuals assisted by Urban League to ensure they have assistance in finding sustainable housing. If anyone needs assistance they may reach out to Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or to Urban League at 314-615-3600.

All Red Cross assistance is provided free of charge and made possible by the generosity of the public. To donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small, visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. To become a Red Cross volunteer, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

