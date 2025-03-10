ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross is partnering with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Cardinals on a blood drive in honor of local area first responders on Thursday, March 13, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Busch Stadium, Cunningham Corner, 700 Clark St., in St. Louis (Gate 4).

In 2022, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) teamed up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive in honor of SLMPD officers Colin Ledbetter and Nathan Spiess, who were injured in the line of duty. Both were shot while on duty and needed blood transfusions due to their injuries, with Officer Ledbetter needing 39 units of whole blood to save his life. Ledbetter and Spies both recovered. Since the incident, Ledbetter has become a regular blood donor as his way to give back to the community. “I saw firsthand how blood donation can save lives,” said Ledbetter. “39 people I don’t know donated blood used to save me. Blood saves lives. It saved mine.”

"This partnership with the American Red Cross is a way to honor the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to protect and serve St. Louis," said SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy. "This blood drive ensures lifesaving resources are available when our first responders need it the most."

As a thank you, those who present to donate will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Additionally, in March, the Red Cross will perform free A1C testing (commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes) on successful donations. The A1C test will help to bridge access to health care for blood donors. Fasting is not required and is not recommended prior to blood donations. Details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/March.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit?RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: SAVINGLIVES, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Donor Rewards program

In January 2024, the Red Cross launched an all-new Blood Donor Rewards program as a way to show our appreciation for all those who take the time to help save lives. This program offers a new way for the Red Cross to say thank-you for the generous donations that are critical to patients counting on lifesaving care. All donors are now able to earn points for their donations that accumulate each time they roll up a sleeve to give. Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1, 2024, and they can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim an exclusive Red Cross merchandise item in the next calendar year. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Rewards

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

