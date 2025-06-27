ST. LOUIS, MO. — Two American Red Cross shelters remain open and those individuals staying at Peter and Paul Community Services (Garfield Building) have transitioned to the open shelters allowing the Peter and Paul location to return to their normal operations. Transportation was provided to those at Peter and Paul Community Center. Shelter Resident Transition teams continue working with each individual in our shelters to assist with the next steps in recovery.

Current shelter locations are:

· Crossroads College Preparatory School, 500 DeBaliviere Ave., St. Louis, MO

· Urban League Peter Bunce Campus, 2141 Bissell St., St. Louis, MO

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter.

American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.

The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with the community, government, and emergency management officials to determine assistance needed.

Financial Assistance Available:

In addition to shelters and other services, the American Red Cross is providing financial assistance to qualifying individuals whose homes were impacted by the May 16th tornadoes. To qualify, an individual’s home must have been classified by Red Cross as having sustained major damage or as destroyed.

The deadline to apply for Red Cross assistance is July 3 and the deadline to respond to Red Cross messages and accept the funds is July 11.

Red Cross teams have been assessing damage to homes across the Greater St. Louis area to make these determinations.

Everyone whose home was damaged is asked to go to www.redcross.org/gethelpto review the information about qualifications and to fill out the online form.

Red Cross will send personalized text messages and emails or call with instructions on how to access financial assistance. To receive the assistance, individuals must respond to the text, email or phone call. For questions regarding this process, call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Individuals needing help with the financial assistance form or uploading documents can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) or a Spirit of St. Louis Task Force Hub, where Red Cross volunteers are available to guide them through the process.

How to help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected. To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org. To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

For the latest information on Red Cross relief efforts, please follow Missouri Red Cross on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram and the Missouri and Arkansas LinkedIn page.

