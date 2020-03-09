American Red Cross Reminds Everyone to Test Their Smoke Alarms; free smoke alarms available Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. As you turn your clocks to spring forward this weekend for daylight saving time, the American Red Cross reminds you that it is time to test your smoke alarms. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, claiming seven lives every day in the U.S. But a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half. You can also prepare your household by following the steps below: Article continues after sponsor message Install smoke alarms on every level of your home. Place them inside and outside bedrooms, and in sleeping areas.

Test smoke alarms monthly. Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. Also check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your home fire escape plan in two minutes or less. Include at least two ways to get out of every room. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet. Practice your plan until everyone can escape in two minutes or less — the amount of time that fire experts say you have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. If your smoke alarm doesn’t work when you test it this weekend OR you do not have one in your home, the American Red Cross will install one free of charge. To register for a free smoke alarm installation, visit www.getasmokealarm.org OR call 1-800-Red-Cross. About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending