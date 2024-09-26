ST. LOUIS – For the third time in just over a year, the American Red Cross is rapidly mobilizing volunteers and relief supplies to respond as Helene bears down on communities in the Florida Panhandle. The Red Cross has assigned some 360 trained disaster workers, stocked truckloads of supplies and is ready to open dozens of shelters to help people in need.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas Region is ready to help those impacted. Currently, 18 disaster responders from Missouri and Arkansas are deployed to support those in the path of Hurricane Helene. Five of the disaster responders are from Arkansas and thirteen are from Missouri. This includes two Emergency Response Vehicles (one from Arkansas and one from Missouri). The teams left earlier this week and another team with an ERV leaves from Little Rock today (Thursday).

“Time and time again, we have seen our volunteers step up to provide help and hope to those in need during their darkest hour,” Beth Elders, Executive Director for the Red Cross of Greater St. Louis, said. “And we will continue to do so for as long as there is a need, whether at home or across the country.”

Those in the path can find evacuation shelters onredcross.org,the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). You can also find shelters by following your local Red Cross and local emergency officials on social media, or by monitoring local news. Hurricane season is kicking into high gear as meteorologists are closely watching possible storms showing signs of forming in the Atlantic. Helene could be the start of a series of back-to-back storms that threaten the U.S.

How to help

Right now, communities are preparing for potentially life-threatening impacts. The Red Cross urgently needs the support of the public to plan for and respond to disasters. You can help by making a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). To sign up to become a volunteer, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

