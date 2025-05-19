ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross has opened shelters for individuals and families affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that hit St. Louis and Sikeston today (Friday). The shelter locations are:

St. Louis:

· Grace United Methodist Church, 6199 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112

· Friendly Temple Outreach Center, 6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO 63133

Sikeston:

· City of Miner Convention Center, 2610 E Malone Avenue, Sikeston, MO 63801

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter.

American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.

The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with community, government, and emergency management officials to determine assistance needed.

How to help:



For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected.

To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org. To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org.

For the latest information on Red Cross relief efforts, please follow Missouri Red Cross on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram and the Missouri and Arkansas LinkedIn page.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

