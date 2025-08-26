ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross has opened a shelter located at Saint Angela Merici, 3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63034 following the explosion yesterday morning in North St. Louis County.

Individuals affected by the explosion are encouraged to come to the shelter for water, meals, snacks, resources and a safe place to stay overnight. Individuals do not have to stay overnight at shelters. Individuals affected can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance or download the Red Cross Emergency app for shelter updates and resources.

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.

The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with the community, government, and emergency management officials to determine assistance needed.

How you can help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected.

To donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org.

Volunteers are also needed to respond to disasters and support many other aspects of the Red Cross mission. To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to RedCross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

