ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross has opened a new shelter for individuals and families affected by the May 16th tornado that hit St. Louis. The shelter is located at the Urban League Water Tower Campus. This brings the total to five available shelters for the St. Louis area with the locations as follows:

Urban League Water Tower Campus, 2141 Bissell St., St. Louis, MO

Friendly Temple Outreach Center, 6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO

Refresh Community Church, 829 N. Hanley Rd., St. Louis, MO

Ferguson Church of the Nazarene (formerly at 12th & Park Recreation Center), 1309 Elizabeth, Ferguson, MO

Peter and Paul Community Services (Garfield Building), 2612 Wyoming, St. Louis, MO

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.

Red Cross continues to collaborate with partners to assist those who were impacted.

Financial Assistance:

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to qualifying individuals whose homes were impacted by the recent tornado damage. To qualify, an individual’s home must have been classified by Red Cross as having sustained major damage or as destroyed. Red Cross teams have been assessing damage to homes to make these determinations.

Everyone whose home was damaged is asked to go to www.redcross.org/gethelpto review the information about qualifications and to fill out the online form, or to call 1-800-Red-Cross.

For those who qualify to receive assistance, Red Cross will send personalized text messages and emails or call with instructions on how to access financial assistance. To receive the assistance, individuals must respond to the text, email or phone call. For questions regarding this process, call 1-800-Red-Cross.

How you can help:

For anyone wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected.

To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org/donate.

Volunteers are also needed to respond to disasters and support many other aspects of the Red Cross mission.

To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

