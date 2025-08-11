ST. LOUIS, MO. — During National Wellness Month, the American Red Cross encourages people to prioritize their personal health and well-being while helping to save lives with a blood or platelet donation. Donors of all blood types – especially those with type O positive or B negative blood – are asked to make an appointment now to prevent a further drop in donor turnout.

In August, the Red Cross will provide free A1C screening – a test commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes – for all donors who make a successful blood, platelet or plasma donation. Fasting is not required for this test, and donors will be able to view their confidential results one to two weeks after their donation in the Blood Donor App or their donor account at RedCrossBlood.org. Donors will receive one A1C test result in a 12-month period.

August also brings changes in routines. Back-to-school plans, the start of fall sports and final summer vacations may be top of mind right now, but patients can’t wait. Making and keeping donation appointments can be the difference in a patient’s treatment journey.

Help save lives and empower your health! Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give Aug. 1-28, 2025, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test.

ILLINOIS

Calhoun

Hardin

8/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road

Madison

Alton

8/19/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

8/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Rd.

Collinsville

8/19/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., REVIVE Assembly of God, 1105 Beltline Rd

8/21/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

8/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oates Associates, Inc., 100 Lanter Ct

East Alton

8/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keasler Recreation Complex, 615 3rd St

Edwardsville

8/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Main Street Community Center, 1003 N Main St

8/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

8/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Glen Carbon

8/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street

Granite City

8/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd

Maryville

8/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Troy

8/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

8/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy Illinois Fire Protection District, 116 W Clay St

Wood River

8/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd

Monroe

Hecker

8/19/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

Waterloo

8/19/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr.

Randolph

Chester

8/22/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Coulterville

8/25/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street

Red Bud

8/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 830 South Main Street

Saint Clair

Belleville

8/21/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street

8/27/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

Fairview Heights

8/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/17/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/20/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/27/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

8/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Mascoutah

8/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

O Fallon

8/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills

How to donate blood?

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.?

