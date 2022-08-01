ST LOUIS, Mo. — The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has two shelters open:

St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63133.

7335 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63133. Mason Clark Middle School,5510 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62203

.

CLOSED shelter: James Eagan Center, 1 James J Eagan Drive, Florissant, MO

The James Eagan Center closed Sunday at 1 p.m. and individuals were taken by bus to the new location at St. Vincent Community Center (address above).

The Red Cross provided shelter for 17 people last night impacted by recent flooding in the St. Louis area, all of them at the St. Vincent Community Center. No one stayed at the Mason Clark Middle School last night. Since opening the first shelter in the metro Tuesday night, the Red Cross has provided for a total of 127 overnight stays.

Anyone needing a place during the day or overnight may stop in for water, snacks, food and to get information. Items to bring to a shelter include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. For shelter information, visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) to open Tuesday

The Red Cross is partnering with other local and state disaster assistance organizations to open multi-agency resource centers this week for those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding.

Tuesday, August 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500, Wentzville, MO 63385

MO 63385 Wednesday, August 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO 63031

MO 63031 Centennial Commons (gymnasium), August 4, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130

MO 63130 Additional locations will be announced soon.

Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated disaster relief organizations will be on hand.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

Distribution of emergency supplies

In addition to other resources, the Red Cross will provide flood clean supplies at the Multi-Agency Resource Centers to include cleanup kits (5 gallon buckets with cleaning cloths, brushes and other items), rakes, shovels, gloves, trash bags and plastic containers. Red Cross distributed emergency supplies (clean up supplies) over the weekend in the metro in both Missouri and Illinois.

