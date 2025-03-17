American Red Cross Maintains Shelters, Sets Blood Drives, Following Severe Weather Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross has opened shelters for residents in Missouri affected by recent severe, widespread storm damage which severely damaged homes, uprooted trees, and left many without power. If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-Red-Cross. Disasters are stressful for all, if you or someone you know needs mental health support, please call the Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990, operators are available 24hrs/day in multiple languages. Missouri Shelter Locations: · Franklin County: Moose Lodge, 905 Highway 50, Union, Missouri 63084 · Howell County: 1st United Methodist Church at 503 W Main St, West Plains, MO 65775 · Jefferson County: St David’s Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd., Arnold, MO. 63010 · Phelps County: First Baptist Church, 801 N Cedar St, Rolla, MO 65401 · St. Louis County: North County Rec Plex, 2577 Redman Avenue, St Louis MO 63136 Respite Center Locations: · Butler County: Black River Coliseum, 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63091 · Oregon County: 501 School St., Alton, MO 65606 Download the Red Cross Emergency App for updates near you. The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with community, government, and emergency management officials to determine assistance needed. Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status. How to help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected. To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org. To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org. For the latest information on Red Cross relief efforts in Missouri, please follow Missouri Red Cross on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Red Cross Giving Day, March 26, rallies 30,000 supporters to deliver aid when help can’t wait after disasters Financial and blood donations are needed now ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis is issuing a call to help ensure no one faces a disaster alone by donating on Red Cross Giving Day, March 26. During the first 50 days of 2025, Red Cross volunteers responded to more big disasters in the U.S. than days — including the wildfires in Los Angeles and flooding in Kentucky. And that’s on top of everyday crises like home fires that have upended lives here in Greater St. Louis. Meanwhile, more Red Cross blood donations have gone uncollected so far this year due to weather than throughout all of 2024. “This year’s disasters have set a whirlwind pace, displacing thousands of people from their homes across the country and disrupting the nation’s blood supply for patients,” said LaKricia Cox, Executive Director, Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “As we enter spring disaster season, families are relying on us to come together as a community and support them when help can’t wait during future crises. Join us today by making a financial donation or giving blood or platelets.” Visit redcross.org today to make a financial donation or schedule an appointment togive blood or platelets in March: MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION: Donations will be part of Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 individuals to helppeople affected by disasters big and small. A gift of any size makes a difference. For example, a donation of $3 can provide a comfort kit with supplies like a toothbrush, comb and shampoo, and a gift of $11 can provide a nutritious meal, snack and drink. For those who are able, any donor who gives $140 or more in March will receive a choice of a Red Cross monopack or a pair of socks as a thank-you for supporting our mission. Donors can make their gift and claim their thank-you by visiting redcross.org any time during March. GIVE BLOOD OR PLATELETS: To helpovercome the significant weather impact on blood donations, the Red Cross also urges the public to give lifesaving blood or platelets by making an appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org, on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types are needed now to help avoid further strain to the blood supply. The Red Cross is expanding its health offerings by performing free A1C testing (commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes) on successful blood, platelet and plasma donations in March. Additionally, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/March for details on both offers. Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 17-31: MISSOURI Crawford Cuba 3/24/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. Steelville 3/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Missouri High School, 17154 Highway 19 _______________ Franklin Sullivan 3/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Spring Bluff R-15, 9374 Highway 185 Union 3/28/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., SERVPRO of Franklin County, 2 Truman Court 3/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive Washington 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/19/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/26/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 3/18/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 3/21/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 3/24/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. Crystal City 3/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive De Soto 3/20/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd 3/31/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise Elementary, 4485 Sunrise School Rd. Fenton 3/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connect Church, 1779 Springdale Blvd Festus 3/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St. 3/26/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 3/28/2025: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way 3/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street Herculaneum 3/25/2025: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr. High Ridge 3/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. 3/19/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 5680 State Road PP _______________ Lincoln Troy 3/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Missouri Extension, 880 W College St 3/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive _______________ Saint Charles O Fallon 3/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway Saint Charles 3/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St Saint Peters 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/18/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/25/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 3/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Weldon Spring 3/21/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bryan Middle School, 605 Independence Rd Wentzville 3/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Auxiliary 5651, 555 Foristell Rd 3/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westinn Kennels, 1522 Swantnerville Dr _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 3/18/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive, PO Box 257 Bonne Terre 3/25/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue 3/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street Farmington 3/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 709 S Henry 3/18/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street 3/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road Park Hills 3/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M 3/18/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., MAC Industry and Tech Center, 112 Dixie Kohn Dr 3/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln. 3/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road Bridgeton 3/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 3/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital- South Entrance, 12634 Olive Blvd Article continues after sponsor message Ellisville 3/19/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. 3/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd 3/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd Eureka 3/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd Florissant 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 3/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 3/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E Jefferson Ave 3/31/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams Manchester 3/21/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Maryland Heights 3/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr 3/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd Saint Louis 3/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/17/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 3/18/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd, 3/18/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ameren Development & Resource Center, 11149 Lindbergh Business Ct 3/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/19/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd 3/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd. 3/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/20/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Longview Farm House, 13525 Clayton Rd 3/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road 3/25/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/25/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 3/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd 3/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., River City Casino and Hotel, 777 River City Casino Boulevard 3/26/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr 3/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 3/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves 3/18/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Community, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. Wildwood 3/23/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 3/20/2025: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ranken Technical College, 4431 Finney 3/20/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., LifeWise Stl, 1321 South 11th Street 3/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horseshoe Casino St Louis, 999 S 2nd St _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 3/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington _______________ Warren Marthasville 3/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St. Warrenton 3/20/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton 3/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 State Hwy 47 _______________ Washington Cadet 3/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road _______________ ILLINOIS Calhoun Hardin 3/25/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 3/27/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St. _______________ Madison Bethalto 3/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Edwardsville 3/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200 3/25/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas 3/25/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street 3/26/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd Glen Carbon 3/31/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Hamel 3/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 3/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane _______________ Monroe Columbia 3/18/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker 3/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Valmeyer 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive _______________ Randolph Red Bud 3/20/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 3/17/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle 3/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave Fairview Heights 3/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/18/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 10401 Lincoln Trail 3/19/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/23/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/25/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/27/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/29/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 3/31/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Millstadt 3/19/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave New Athens 3/17/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Athens High School, 501 Hanft St. _______________ St Clair Cahokia Heights 3/26/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center, 509 Camp Jackson Rd Caseyville 3/31/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St O'Fallon 3/21/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 111 Ofallon Troy Rd More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending