ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is providing immediate assistance to the St. Louis community following the May 16th tornado. Nearly 170 disaster responders from 32 states, including local Missouri and Arkansas responders, are supporting the disaster response and more will be brought in to help as needed.

Shelters open:

Shelters were opened within a few hours of the tornado hitting. The number of individuals seeking a place to stay in the shelters has grown to more than 160 individuals.

Shelters are located at the following sites and all have availability:

12th & Park Recreation Center, 1410 S. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104

Refresh Community Church, 829 N. Hanley Rd., St. Louis, MO 63130

Friendly Temple Outreach Center, 6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO 63133

Individuals displaced by the tornado are encouraged to come to the shelters for water, meals, snacks and a safe place to stay overnight. Trained Red Cross volunteers are available to offer disaster mental health and health care services to help those at the shelters. The American Red Cross disaster health staff can also help to replace lost prescription medications and prescription glasses and talk through health needs.

Transportation to the shelters will be available daily at 8 p.m. from Save-A-Lot parking lot at 4447 Natural Bridge Ave and from 5200 Cates at the intersection of Enright and Union.

Distribution of emergency supplies:

Red Cross teams are distributing emergency supplies such as water donated by Anheuser-Busch, and tarps. These are being given to the community at 4TheVille located at 4144 Martin Luther King Blvd., St. Louis, and at O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, located at 4343 West Florissant, St. Louis.

Next steps:

Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and local and state government to determine needs.

Additional shelters will be opened as needed. Damage assessments will determine the full extent of the damage and qualifications for financial assistance.

Additional distribution of meals, clean up kits including tarps, shovels, and buckets with cleaning supplies will be provided to the community as needed in collaboration with community partners.

How you can help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected.

To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org.

Volunteers are also needed to respond to disasters and support many other aspects of the Red Cross mission.

To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

