ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The American Red Cross provided shelter Saturday night for 17 people who were impacted by recent flooding in the St. Louis area. Since first opening shelters in the metro starting on Tuesday, July 26, the Red Cross has provided for a total of 249 overnight stays. One shelter remains open at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO., 63133.

The Red Cross in partnership with local and state disaster assistance organizations and the State of Missouri Emergency Management will provide services at three additional Multi-Agency Resource Center dates starting Tuesday, August 9 for those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding.

Three Additional MARC Dates:

Days: Tues., Aug. 9, Wed., Aug. 10, and Thurs., Aug. 11

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Location: Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130

Who: Services provided at Friendly Temple are available to individuals affected by flooding in St. Louis, MO metro area and East St. Louis, IL

Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated/ faith-based disaster relief organizations will be on hand.

[ALSO: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Offers Strong Support: FEMA Enters St. Louis Area Flood Recovery]

Individuals and families applying for assistance are asked to bring photo identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. If ID has been lost due to flooding, the Resource Centers will assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.

Multi-Agency Resource Center Totals:

Since the first Multi-Agency Resource Center opened, the American Red Cross and partner agencies registered and assisted:

696 people representing 258 families at Tuesday’s MARC in Wentzville, MO.

731 people representing 285 families at Wednesday’s MARC in Florissant, MO.

1,253 people representing 471 families at Thursday’s MARC in University City, MO.

698 people representing 258 families at Friday’s MARC in St. Louis, MO.

852 people representing 311 families at Saturday’s MARC in St. Louis, MO.

Total MO MARCs: 4,230 people representing 1,583 families

Approximately 250 families at Friday’s MARC in East St. Louis, IL.

Approximately 250 families at Saturday’s MARC in East St. Louis, IL

Total IL Location: Approximately 500 for both days. Note the totals for IL MARC location are still being finalized.

Disaster Mental Health Support:

You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

Red Cross Emergency App:

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

How to help:

During and after disasters, cash donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer for future disaster at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

