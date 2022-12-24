ALTON - Members of American Legion 354 handed out Christmas presents to veterans at Burt Shelter Care Home located at 1414 Milton Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

They handed out presents to eight different veterans at the home and planned on handing out 20 more to other veterans that day.

Pictured above is Earl Watts, a longtime member of American Legion 354 handing out a gift. He said he's been giving Christmas presents to veterans for over 20 years now.

“That’s very important to still recognize people that have difficulties, and whatever the situation may be,” Watts said. “It’s our job to serve our veterans who have served the United States to help keep this country safe.”

Also at Burt Shelter that day was another member of American Legion 354 Allen Bellevue and Alton NAACP President Michael Holiday Sr.

Holiday had just been at the Oasis Women’s Center the day before handing out gift cards.

He said that these things are ways of showing that the NAACP wants to help and be out in the community, especially around the holiday season.

