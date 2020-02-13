PEORIA – February 13, 2020 American Cancer Society (ACS) is in need of more drivers to support the Road To Recovery® volunteer program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. This year, an estimated 71,000 residents will be diagnosed in Illinois, and for some getting to high-quality timely care can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.

“When cancer hits, it hits from all sides and lacking transportation to treatments shouldn’t be one,” said Karen Putnam, volunteer, American Cancer Society. “That’s why I volunteer with the American Cancer Society. We are all activists against cancer, leading the fight for a world without this disease.”

ACS currently has nearly 10,000 Road To Recovery drivers nationally, but the need for drivers is greater than the number of volunteers. In many communities, due to the lack of drivers, transportation needs can go unmet. ACS screens and trains all volunteer drivers directly and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.

All drivers must have:

· A good driving record

· A current, valid driver’s license

· Proof of adequate automobile insurance

· Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

· Schedule availability

· Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

The American Cancer Society is attacking cancer on all fronts – matching people affected by cancer with access to quality care that will improve their cancer journey and contribute to improved survivorship outcomes.

To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/roadtorecovery.

