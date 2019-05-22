ALTON - On Friday, June 14, 2019, participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Riverbend at the Alton Amphitheater to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. with food trucks, live music, a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course, and lots of other fun activities that are all family friendly! Opening ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by the cancer survivors lap to honor those who have battled or are currently battling the disease. The Lifesavers Lap (honoring doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, police, first responders, and others who assist cancer survivors and caregivers every day) will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Riverbend Relay For Life 5K Fun Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Luminaria ceremony to honor those fighting the battle and those lost to cancer will be at 9:15 p.m.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is the only organization fighting cancer on every front. Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment. The ACS provides empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness and develop game-changing approaches to address the cancer burden for all people.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay For Life movement of 3.5 million participants across the world unite at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Since 1985, Relay For Life events in the U.S. have raised more than $6.3 billion.

In addition to the support of the community, Relay For Life of Riverbend is also supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include: Scott Credit Union, Alton Memorial Hospital (now part of the Siteman Cancer Network), OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Argosy Casino Alton, Marcone Appliance Parts, Wood River Chiropractic, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., Godfrey COUNTRY Financial, Los Tres Amigos Wood River, Olin Corporation Charitable Trust, GRP Mechanical Co. Inc., McDonald’s East Alton and Wood River, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and West Star Aviation.

Together, we can beat our biggest rival. Join or donate to the Relay For Life of Riverbend. Visit www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil for more information. You can also contact Sr. Community Development Manager for the event, Sheena Whitehead, at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-7112.

More like this: