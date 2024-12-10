FRAMINGHAM, MA AND EDWARDSVILLE– Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that its newly formed joint venture with Republic Services (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has achieved commercial operation at their landfill gas (LFG) to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant located at Republic Services’ Roxana Landfill in Edwardsville, Illinois in November.

The Roxana RNG facility captures naturally occurring landfill gas and processes it into pipeline-quality RNG, a low-carbon transportation fuel. This project beneficially uses previously flared LFG to create RNG that will displace fossil fuel in a nearby Energy Transfer natural gas transmission pipeline. The facility, which is one of the largest of its type in North America, is designed to process 6,000 SCFM (standard cubic feet per minute) of raw landfill gas per minute.

It is estimated that the facility will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 82,000 metric tons per year which is equivalent to the annual emissions from about 5,000 average passenger vehicles, or the energy consumption of approximately 2,500 homes. This decreases reliance on fossil fuels and advances increased environmental sustainability through the promotion of a renewable resource by extracting value from waste and transforming it into a clean energy source. The project also supports Illinois’ commitment to increasing its renewable energy portfolio – the state has committed to achieving 40% renewable energy 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2050.

“At Republic Services, our longstanding sustainability goal is to beneficially reuse 50% more biogas at our locations by 2030,” said Tim Oudman, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Innovation, Republic Services. “Through partnerships like this, we are able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop a renewable resource that helps meet energy demands while protecting the environment.”

The Roxana facility also marks the 14th Republic Services and Ameresco have collaborated on a renewable energy project, with another 8 projects in various stages of development, permitting and construction.

“Today’s announcement marks a momentous occasion in Ameresco’s 22-year partnership with Republic Services. This is the first time that our firms have formed a joint venture to co-invest in a new, renewable energy facility,” said Michael Bakas, President of Renewable Fuels at Ameresco. “Republic Services and Ameresco have similar visions to create a more sustainable world. This project does just that as part of the circular economy turning waste into a reliable source of renewable energy that has a tremendous impact on our environment.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com .

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com .

The announcement of Ameresco’s completion of a renewable energy asset project is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such arrangement, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported assets in development as of September 30, 2024.

