EDWARDSVILLE - Local teachers recently gathered in Edwardsville for a conference about teaching driver's education, complete with a demonstration from Ameren.

Over 30 driver's ed instructors attended the Region Nine Driver Education Workshop on Nov. 1, 2024, at the R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville. Jennifer Brown, Illinois High School Driver Ed Association president, noted the importance of driver's ed and the value of collaboration between instructors.

“This is 100% everything,” Brown said. “A lot of what we do, we share and feed off of one another. We’re not only in the classroom, but we’re behind the wheel too, right? And there’s huge challenges when it comes to that…These are invaluable tools for us to be able to talk and collaborate and get information.”

Brown added that driver's ed is “one of the most important pieces of education” students receive at the high school level. At the conference, teachers learned about different teaching techniques, resources and opportunities available to them as driver's ed instructors.

They also watched a demonstration from Ameren spokesperson Brian Bretsch, who explained what to do if a power line falls on or near your car. According to Bretsch, drivers should stay in their vehicle and avoid touching any metal. Call 911 and wait for a first responder or Ameren linesman to clear the area before exiting the vehicle.

“What I’m going to showcase today is something that we’re hoping that more and more of the driver instructors share, and that’s if your vehicle leaves the roadway for whatever reason and if it comes in contact with a power pole and lines come down on it, we want you to stay inside the vehicle,” Bretsch said.

If the vehicle catches on fire and you must exit, Bretsch explained that you should jump as far away from the vehicle as possible, keeping both feet together. Then, bunny-hop or shuffle away from the car.

If there is a power line on the road, you should turn around and go a different direction, as you can cause more damage by driving over the line. Bretsch also pointed out that even if you think a line is not electrified, it’s best to wait for an Ameren linesman to tell you for sure before you exit your vehicle.

He shared that he once gave this presentation to a driver's ed class near Champaign, and a few students were in a car accident not long after. Because of the Ameren presentation, they knew what to do and stayed safely in their car, which likely saved their lives.

“The main point that I want to drive home is, if something lands on your car that looks like a power line, stay inside,” Bretsch emphasized. “Then the tip is to call 911 and let the first responders get there. They will keep the scene safe. They will also call us.”

For more information about what to do if a power line falls on or near your car, or to learn more about Ameren Illinois demonstrations for driver's ed classes, visit Ameren.com/Illinois. To learn more about the Illinois High School Driver Ed Association, visit their official website at ihscdea.org.

