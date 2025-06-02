GRAFTON — A power outage affected the entire city of Grafton on Monday afternoon, June 2, 2025. Ameren Illinois officials reported to Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow that an issue with one of the power lines caused a substation outage along Illinois Route 3, disrupting service to the area.

Morrow said the utility company is investigating and attempting to remedy the problem.

Morrow added that Grafton City Hall was temporarily closed for the remainder of the day on Monday, starting at 2 p.m. Signs were posted at the front of the building, and police and city workers were informed of the closure.

Outlying areas of Dow and Elsah are also involved in the power outage. Ameren has been contacted to find out more about the outage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Morrow said Ameren anticipates that power will be restored later Monday, or by Tuesday morning at the latest.

If necessary, the company may deploy a temporary substation to expedite service restoration.

Morrow said residents reported hearing a popping noise near Route 3 prior to the outage.

More details to come.

More like this: