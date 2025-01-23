GRANITE CITY – Ameren Illinois customers driving in and around Illinois Route 203 from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison to Granite City near U.S. Steel facilities in Madison County will see energy at work now and throughout July as the company upgrades a major natural gas transmission pipeline to comply with enhanced federal transmission pipeline regulations established in 2019.

Ameren Illinois is replacing 1960s era pipeline along a six-mile stretch with new steel pipeline, while adding three new regulator stations and two new control valve stations as part of the Ameren Illinois' multi-year plan for all of its gas transmission pipelines to comply with the U.S. Department of Transportation's 2035 deadline for overall completion.

Ameren Illinois is working with IDOT and Madison County to control traffic near the construction area. Weather permitting, this project should be completed by early July.

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Aitor Barrio, Director of West Region Natural Gas Operations. "Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide safe reliable natural gas service in Madison County. We have full-time natural gas professionals who live and work in the area who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge on a 24/7 basis, perform other safety checks, and install new services and other construction projects."

"We need everyone's help when it comes to work zone safety in these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present," said Richard Spurgeon, Manager of Safety for Ameren Illinois. "The signs and cones create their protected work area. Please slow down as you drive on these local streets and pay attention. Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day."

Safe Digging

As required by law, Ameren Illinois will call J.U.L.I.E. (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags near the work area and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.

