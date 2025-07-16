GODFREY - Ameren Illinois customers driving around the neighborhoods of Stiritz Lane and Clara Drive in Godfrey will see energy at work throughout July as crews replace natural gas steel pipeline and upgrade it to new corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.

Crews from Jayne Excavating are working on behalf of Ameren Illinois to upgrade nearly 1.7 miles of pipeline and upgrade the service pipelines for approximately 80 customers. The route includes West Delmar Avenue down to Stiritz Lane and Clara Drive, including East and West Victor Drive, all the way to the Great River Road (Illinois Route 100). Construction on this estimated $1 million project started on July 7 and should be completed by the end of September, weather pending.

"Natural gas is a safe, affordable, always-on energy source that runs our appliances and heats our homes in the winter,” said Aitor Barrio, Director of Gas Operations. “The peak of summer is the optimal time to make these needed upgrades so we’re ready to meet the energy needs of our riverbend customers.”

Ameren Illinois engineers said there may be temporary lane closures at times, but there shouldn't be any road closures on this project.

"We need everyone's help when it comes to work zone safety near these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present," said Richard Spurgeon, Manager of Safety for Ameren Illinois. "The signs and cones create their protected work area. Please slow down as you drive on these local streets and pay attention. Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day."

Safe Digging

As required by law, Ameren Illinois will call J.U.L.I.E. (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags near the work area and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.

