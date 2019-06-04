SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Ameren Illinois, Senior Service Plus and the City of Alton hosted an informational and family-oriented Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day on Saturday, June 1, at the parking lot in front of Atlantis Pools in Alton.

The day included information from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. about ways to save money on energy at home and at work. Youngsters enjoyed carnival games, food, and ice cream and face painting, with many other family and educational activities for the entire family.

Kristol Simms, the Director of Energy Efficiency Innovation at Ameren Illinois, heads Ameren’s Market Development Initiative, which is responsible for the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day.

Angie Ostaszewsk of Ameren Illinois said Ameren partnered with Senior Services Plus and the City of Alton for the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day.

“This is our first-ever Energy Efficiency Day and we are proud we partnered with Senior Services Plus and the City of Alton here next to Save-A-Lot and Atlantis Pools. We want to celebrate community and help people be more sustainable and in the end, be better for the planet.”

Theresa Collins, COO Senior Services Plus, said: “We are really excited about this partnership we started the past year with Ameren Illinois. “This partnership has provided us more resources for teaching people about energy efficiency and providing direct installs. It is our mission to provide resources to the community as aging and partnering with an organization with the same mission and leadership we do.”

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

