COLLINSVILLE – Lineworkers representing Ameren Illinois at the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, brought home some hardware from this year's competition, Oct. 18.

The reigning "Best of the Best" journeyman champs from last year – Jason Novak, Clayton Gulley and Austin Lewis – had an exceptional day of competing with a second-place finish in the pole climb, fifth-place finish in the hurtman rescue and a sixth-place finish in the second mystery event. The trio representing Marion were eighth overall in the best of the best competition.

The journeyman team of Clayton Tanner (Marion), Buck Rodgers (Champaign) and Milton Draper (Alton) finished ninth in the second mystery event.

Jakob Weder representing the Danville Operating Center had a strong showing in the apprentice lineman competition. Weder had a fifth-place finish in the pole climbing event and a fourth-place finish in the first mystery event.

In addition to competing in the International Lineman's Rodeo, Novak and journeyman lineman Paul Koehler (LaSalle OC) have led an effort to use the competition to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year, the Climbin' for Kids campaign raised $163,000. In five years, the lineman's rodeo has raised $400,000 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to assist treating the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.

