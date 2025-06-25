FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Ameren Illinois crews restored power to approximately 3,700 customers in and around Fairview Heights on Tuesday afternoon, June 24, 2025, working under extreme heat conditions, Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for the utility company, said on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

"The crews focused on maintaining safety and efficiency while addressing the outage," he said. “They kept an eye on each other to make sure no one got overheated and did a great job."

Bretsch and Ameren Illinois also urged residents to check on neighbors and individuals who are homebound during the continuing heatwave.

Bretsch also recommended taking vulnerable individuals on a car ride in a cooled vehicle to a local restaurant for relief from the heat during the Tuesday outage.

The Ameren Illinois spokesperson emphasized the importance of community support as the region faces several more days of extreme temperatures.

