ALTON/GODFREY - A fallen tree caused a power outage affecting 2,220 customers in the Alton-Godfrey area on Tuesday morning, May 13, 2025, Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch reported.

The tree fell on the power lines near Fairmount Avenue and McKinley Boulevard in Alton.

"The outage was the result of the tree falling onto power lines, disrupting service in the area," Bretsch said.

"By mid-morning, all customers had their power restored after crews rerouted them to alternate power sources nearby," Bretsch added.

Ameren Illinois said tree trimmers were expected to arrive soon to remove the tree.

"Following the removal, utility crews will begin repairs on any damaged power lines and work to place the wires back onto the pole," Bretsch said. "Once repairs are complete, customers will be switched back to their primary distribution source."

