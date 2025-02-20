JERSEYVILLE — A vehicle crash into a power pole in Jerseyville on Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2025, led to a power outage that initially affected 1,300 customers in that area. Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch reported that the damaged pole was replaced and the job was completed by 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ameren Illinois crews responded quickly to the scene, prioritizing the restoration of service due to the frigid temperatures.

By the time the repairs were completed, 13 customers remained without power. Bretsch stated that these customers had their power re-routed back to their primary source shortly after the repairs were finished.

Ameren Illinois did not report any additional power outages in the region for the remainder of the day, other than those caused by the accident in Jerseyville and Kane.

The utility company advises the public to contact 911 and their utility hotline at 800-755-5000 if they encounter downed power lines or witness accidents involving power poles. They also recommend that individuals avoid approaching such scenes for their safety.

