GODFREY - Ameren Illinois has just released its new residential electric rate for customers in the Village of Godfrey.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has advocated for the aggregation program saying: “Since the program’s inception in our community 2013, The village has encouraged its residents to switch to Homefield Energy and it has really saved our residents a considerable amount of money at a time when many are struggling financially,” he further states, “We still feel that it is important to have a choice, and I am encouraging our residents to switch back to Ameren in order to achieve better savings, perhaps in a year or so, if Homefield Energy’s rates become more competitive, residents could potentially switch back, to me, it’s all about seeing our residents get the best deal/rates that will benefit them.”

Effective June 2019, the new Ameren summer rate (June 2019-September 2019) is 4.56 cents/kilowatt-hour (¢/kwh) and the non-summer rate (October 2019-May 2020) is 4.83¢/kwh. These new rates are lower than Godfrey’s current municipal electrical aggregation contract with Homefield Energy, which is [5.496¢]/kwh. The municipal aggregation rate is fixed through December 2020.

Godfrey’s municipal aggregation rate is higher than Ameren’s current default rate for residential accounts by an average of $7 per month. However, Ameren may raise rates at any time if it files with the ICC and demonstrates that its costs have increased. While the municipal aggregation rate is higher, it delivers some price stability and has provided savings over the life of the program.

Customers that choose to opt-out of the aggregation program, please contact Homefield Energy at (866) 694-1262 those residents will be subject to a contract lock period and the utility will not allow you to re-join the program or choose another supplier for 12 months. If you are a new residential electric customer, or uncertain if you are enrolled in Godfrey’s community aggregation program, please contact Homefield Energy at the number given above.

For any questions or concerns related to this press release you may contact Mayor McCormick at (618) 466-3324

