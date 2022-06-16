

COLLINSVILLE – Disabled veterans and active military members in the Ameren Illinois service territory are eligible to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services at one of six outreach events the company is hosting in June.

"Ameren Illinois has a long tradition of supporting our nation's military. We are proud to serve those who serve our country by offering a variety of programs and benefits to active-duty members of the military and veterans," said Joe Solari, Vice President of Customer Experience for Ameren Illinois. "Our hope is that we can answer questions and offer payment and potential bill assistance to our disabled veterans, providing them added financial flexibility to cover other essentials such as food and medicine."

First 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit

Applications will be accepted for the Ameren Illinois Military Support Program (AIMS)* – an energy grant up to $100 to assist with energy costs for qualified military and disabled veterans

Customer Service Representatives in person to answer questions regarding energy bills

General information regarding eligible customer programs including Warm Neighbor, Cool Friends and AIMS

Energy efficiency tips, rebates, and incentives, along with free LED lightbulbs

Article continues after sponsor message

*To apply for the AIMS grant, applicants must bring a copy of their Department of Defense 214 (DD-214) form or discharge letter (must be honorably discharged) along with one of the following:

A copy of their award letter if their disability is related to military service

A copy of their social security disability letter if their disability is not related to the military

Event Schedule:

June 21 – Disabled American Veterans Club, 3400 Century Drive, Granite City, 10 a.m.-noon.

June 22 – Rolland Lewis Community Building, Veterans Memorial Park, 800 S. 27 th Street, Mt. Vernon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Street, Mt. Vernon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 28 – Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

June 28 – VFW 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Suite 1, Bloomington, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

June 29 – VFW, 903 E. Morton Ave., Jacksonville, 1-3 p.m.

June 30 – VFW, 1303 E. Main St., 2 p.m.-4 p.m.



About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

More like this: