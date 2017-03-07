ALTON - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said late Tuesday morning that the hardest hit areas locally in regard to power disruption were Alton and Bunker Hill.

"We had roughly 2,000 out in Alton and Bunker Hill each during the height of the storm," he said. "Brighton had 1,500 out. At the height of the storm, we had 8,035 customers out in Division 5 of our service territory. Division 5 covers the Riverbend area. Overall across the entire service territory, the peak number of outages was 25,500."

Bretsch said Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 2 a.m. to manage the storm response.



"Along Ninth Street in Alton, there were two power poles that were broke in half from one tree that fell across Ninth Street," he said. "We had five trucks on scene. Crews worked to remove the tree that was entangled in the lines and then cleared the tree to begin the restoration efforts.

"We are down to 860 customers without power in Alton. We expect to have power restored for those customers by around 6 p.m. The estimated safe restoration time for Bunker Hill is 6 p.m."Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

