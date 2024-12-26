Our Daily Show Interview! Ameren IL: Natural Gas Safety Tips

ILLINOIS - Ameren Illinois has a few tips to keep you safe this winter.

With colder weather approaching and gas furnaces turning on, Ameren spokesperson Brian Bretsch and technician Jake Dukett stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello to talk about natural gas safety and other important reminders. Bretsch and Dukett encourage people to have their furnaces checked every year and change out their filters once a month.

“We want to educate everybody on making sure we have those things checked out every year,” Dukett said. “We just want to ask to have all of our natural gas piping and appliances inspected, and they’ll go through operational checks on those and make sure that they’re operating properly.”

Dukett encourages people to call their HVAC technician to inspect their furnace and pipes as soon as the weather starts turning colder. He said that furnaces are designed to “run on and off all the time,” as a lot of people will turn their furnaces on and off in the fall as the weather shifts. But as soon as you start throwing on a hoodie every now and then, Dukett said it’s time to call and get that inspection scheduled before winter.

Bretsch also emphasized the importance of changing your filter every month, especially if you have pets who shed. Regularly replacing your filter will ensure your furnace operates efficiently, which saves energy and money.

Even after your furnace is inspected, Bretsch and Dukett recommend keeping an eye on it. Many people aren’t sure what to do if their pilot light goes out. Dukett noted that a lot of newer furnaces have an electronic ignition with no pilot light, but it’s important to know what to look for.

“Understanding what kind of ignition you have on your furnace is important because if you look in there and you don’t see a pilot light, it could be just because you have an electronic ignition furnace,” he explained. “When you have that inspection, just ask that technician, ‘Hey, what should I be looking for if I think I have a problem inside there before I call you?’”

The pilot light should be a “crisp blue flame,” he added. All gas appliances should have this blue flame; if you notice an orange or yellow “dirty flame,” you should call Ameren. This may indicate a bigger problem or a gas leak. Dirty flames can also be caused by cleaning supplies, or, if it’s on your stove, a dirty burner. Ameren recommends keeping your appliances clean.

If there’s ever any doubt, Dukett said, call Ameren. If you smell rotten eggs, call Ameren. Natural gas is odorless, but Ameren “adds the stink” so that people can recognize a gas leak.

Bretsch and Dukett said they often hear from people who have been smelling natural gas for several days, but they didn’t call sooner because they didn’t want to inconvenience anyone. Ameren stresses the importance of calling as soon as you suspect a gas leak. It doesn’t cost you anything, and it’s the best way to guarantee everyone’s safety.

“If we smell it, just make the phone call,” Dukett said. “Call when in doubt. Our field folks are staffed 24/7/365, so you’re not going to inconvenience us because we’re already there. We’re already working. And we don’t charge for that. Anytime you make the phone call, we’ll come right out within 60 minutes or less, and we’ll check it all out.”

Dukett and Bretsch also remind folks to call 811 before you dig so that you don’t accidentally hit an electrical line. Even if it’s a small project like installing a mailbox or a lending library, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“That’s the best thing about 811: It’s the cheapest insurance you can get,” Dukett added. “It’s free insurance, is what it is. It doesn’t cost us a dime.”

As winter settles in, Dukett and Bretsch encourage people to prioritize safety and get their furnaces inspected. They also remind folks to call Ameren if there are ever any concerns about pilot lights, gas leaks or electrical lines. For more information about Ameren Illinois and their services, visit Ameren.com/Illinois.

