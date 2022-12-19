COLLINSVILLE – With a few days remaining on the holiday shopping calendar, Ameren Illinois and Google are joining forces with the Environmental Law and Policy Center to give Ameren Illinois heating customers the gift of energy savings. Customers can get a $0 Google Nest Thermostat, tax and shipping included, thanks to a special Cyber Monday promotion that runs through December 31.

Approximately half of a typical residential customer’s utility costs go toward heating and cooling. With a smart thermostat, customers can create a heating and cooling schedule from their smart device that can help them to remain comfortable and save money.

“We’re very excited to partner with Google and the Illinois Environmental Law and Policy Center to promote the final days of this very special offer," said Kristol Simms, Sr. Director, Energy Efficiency & Regulatory Policy Implementation, Ameren Illinois. "Smart thermostats can help customers save between 10%-12% on their heating and cooling costs. With the increase in energy supply costs, this is a gift every Ameren Illinois heating customer can benefit from for years to come.”

“Ameren Illinois’ smart thermostat giveaway is truly a great gift for customers. They can save money on their bills and do something good for the environment,” said Robert Kelter, Senior Attorney, Environmental Law and Policy Center. “This is truly the deal of the season!”

“This promotion is about giving our customers more control to help them put their energy where and when they need it,” said Simms. “Smart thermostats are very easy to use and let you adjust your heating and cooling from your smart phone.”

OFFER DETAILS: Now through December 31, customers can visit AmerenIlinoisSavings.com/CyberMondayto get their $0 Google Nest Thermostat ($129 retail value). Current Ameren Illinois electric or gas residential delivery service customers who heat their homes with natural gas or electricity delivered by Ameren Illinois are eligible for the offering. Homes heated by propane do not qualify. Orders must be placed by the customer whose name is associated with the Ameren Illinois account. Please check your most recent Ameren Illinois bill to confirm who is listed as the account holder. Each qualifying residential customer account is limited to one smart thermostat.

The Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program is committed to helping customers find ways to improve comfort, manage usage and reduce costs. Adding a smart thermostat in your home can help improve the way you use energy, ultimately saving you money each month.

Background on High Energy Costs

Inflation, increased demand, and supply constraints are among the factors driving continued higher energy prices. With normal temperatures, Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from Ameren Illinois could be approximately 25% higher than they were last year during December through February.

To help minimize bill impacts this winter season, Ameren Illinois buys and stores natural gas in advance of winter when energy is cheaper. Approximately 83% of the natural gas that will be delivered this winter has been purchased at a fixed price, helping to insulate customers from the continued volatility of the natural gas market. The costs of energy supply are passed directly to customers, dollar-for-dollar.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in downstate Illinois. Ameren Illinois' service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. The company's mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook .

[1] Independent studies showed that Nest thermostats saved people an average of 10% to 12% on heating and 15% on cooling. Individual savings are not guaranteed.

[2] Remote control and mobile notifications require working Internet and Wi-Fi.

